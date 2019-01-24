Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Mice test positive for hantavirus, the first in 2019

 
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 5:51pm

Five mice trapped in routine monitoring in southeastern, north central and north areas of the county have tested positive for hantavirus, marking the first appearance of the potentially deadly virus in San Diego County in 2019.

San Diego County Vector Control officials reminded residents that they should always protect themselves if they find wild rodents, the main carriers of hantavirus, living in their homes, sheds and garages.

Officials said people can do that by remembering to never sweep or vacuum rodent nests or droppings. Instead they should use “wet cleaning” methods if they mus...



