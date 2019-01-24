My Patient Rights reminds Californians of new law to combat opioid crisis

SACRAMENTO – My Patient Rights and the California Chronic Care Coalition reminded Californians of a new law that takes another step in addressing the opioid crisis. The law requires that prescribers of pain-relieving opioids must also offer a prescription for the opioid-overdose reversal drug, naloxone, to high-risk patients. Assembly Bill 2760 was passed by the California Legislature and signed into law in September 2018 by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Accidental opioid overdoses account for about 80 percent of all opioid emergencies, and 83 percent of prescription opioid-related deaths are...