Prepare ahead breakfast burritos are the best

This recipe is for something more substantial than a muffin in the morning. It's a great meal before work, on an early road trip, or on the way to an airport.

Monday through Friday I put together my husband's breakfasts and lunches for the day. He was tired of eating muffins, so I came up with these tasty breakfast burritos. I think your whole family will love them. You can always substitute other ingredients more to your liking.

They are also great to make ahead and freeze for students and working adults because you have all whole ingredients and you know the amount of salt they contain. They are a breakfast you can grab and microwave quickly before heading off to work or school.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons red, yellow or white onion, chopped

1 stalk green onion, chopped

3 tablespoons Ortega chilies, mild or hot, chopped and drained

3 slices uncured Canadian bacon, chopped

6 eggs, whipped

1/4 cup Homemade breakfast burritos taste so much better than drive thru ones!

cheddar and/or pepper jack cheese, grated

4 flour tortillas, 9" diameter

In a small egg, pan heat to medium and add 1 tablespoon butter. Add first four ingredients and sauté for one minute then add whipped eggs. Scramble

eggs until soft, but not well done, add cheese and stir. Rest eggs to cool.

Heat a skillet, I prefer a cast iron flat skillet, to medium high with just a tiny bit of canola oil.

Take 4 soft flour tortillas and divide egg mixture 4 ways and place in an oval shape center of tortilla. Fold bottom of tortilla, then top, then sides should be on top of one another.

Take rolled burritos and place seam side down on skillet to brown then turn to brown other side. Remove from skillet and place to cool on plate.

In a plastic sandwich container place 1 burrito, cover and refrigerate.

The next morning, to heat, loosen cover and microwave 45 seconds to 1 minute. Can add salsa if desired.

Now you have another home-cooked breakfast without all the processed food and drive-thru hassle.