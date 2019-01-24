Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Detective found 'no smoking gun' during investigation

 
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 5:19pm

San Diego County sheriff’s Detective Troy Dugal testified Jan. 16, that he found no evidence the McStay family was killed in their home during his investigation.

His testimony came in the trial of Charles “Chase” Merritt, who is charged with bludgeoning to death Joseph McStay, 40, his wife, Summer, 43, and their two children, Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3, in February 2010 and burying their bodies in a San Bernardino desert.

Merritt has pleaded “not guilty” to four murder counts and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.

Dugal said after he assumed the investigati...



