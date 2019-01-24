Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Village News Staff 

Flood advisory issued for portions of San Diego County

 
Last updated 1/31/2019 at 2:14pm

National Weather Service

The flash flood advisory has been extended to include western San Diego County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in San Diego has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for western San Diego County until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

The NWS Doppler radar indicated a line of rain and isolated thunderstorms moving east into western San Diego County. Rainfall rates of 0.20 to 0.40 per hour are expected.

"This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area," said NWS. "Avoid the low lying areas and expect ponding of water on roadways. Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1 inch is expected through 5 p.m."

NWS said locations that will likely experience flooding include Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, and Poway.

 
