Homes For Our Troops to build Fallbrook home for injured soldier

Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization, will hold a special event 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Fallbrook to celebrate the start of building a specially adapted home for Army Spc. Joseph Paulk Jr. who was severely injured during a tour in Afghanistan in 2007.

According to a press release from the organization, during his first deployment, July 5, 2007, Paulk “was serving with the 546th Military Police Company as the lead driver of a Quick Reaction Force in southern Afghanistan. While on a rescue mission, his convoy was struck by an impro...