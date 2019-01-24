Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jose A. Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Hundreds of county employees to help count the homeless

 
A record number of San Diego County employees will be hitting the streets to help count homeless people in the region. The count takes place Friday, Jan. 25, from 4-8 a.m.

About 700 county employees have already signed up for the annual Point-in-Time Count which takes place the last Friday of every January.

“It gave me great pride to hear that county workers have stepped up to fill almost 700 of 900 current volunteer signups,” Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. “We need about 200 more people to step up. Anyone can join.”

The county and the Regional Task Force on the Homeless are st...



