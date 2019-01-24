Ledesma's art installation 'Consumer' on display at Elk Grove gallery

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook-based artist Gabby Ledesma, who has mosaic Down syndrome, recently visited Elk Grove to see her art installation "Consumer" on display at Warehouse 916 through March. Elk Grove is a city south of Sacramento.

"Consumer" examines the language that we use to describe, categorize, label and measure people with developmental disabilities and how a thought process rooted in that language affects people with disabilities and our relationship with them. The installation draws its inspiration from Warhol's 1962 work "Campbell's Soup Cans."

Warhol's installation provoked critics to question and debate the parameters of fine art and invited viewers to reconsider what subjects were worthy of being discussed. It is fitting that this installation derives its visual design from Warhol's iconic artwork about re-examination, mass production and a refocusing of ideas.

"I make art so that the community I live in has a better understanding of who I am and what it means to be disabled," Ledesma said. "'Consumer' looks at the language that is used not only by society but the disabled community to describe individuals within that community. Words can be used to oppress people or lift them up. These are some of the words my community has been called."

The art installation will be on display through March 2019. Ledesma is seeking venues to move her installation after this showing. "Consumer" was previously on display at the California Museum for an "Art as Advocacy" exhibit in 2017. It also has been on display in Ireland. See more of Ledesma's art at http://www.gabbysart.com.

Submitted by Gabby Ledesma.