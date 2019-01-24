Ruptured gas line closes Reche Road

FALLBROOK - A ruptured natural gas line caused officials to close Reche Road in Fallbrook for a little more than an hour and a half on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

North County Fire reported that the gas leak around 11 a.m. caused them to ask schools near the area of Green Canyon and Reche roads to shelter students in place and insist motorists use alternate routes.

By 11:48 p.m. though, North County Fire reported that students could be picked up and dropped off at normal times and an hour later, reopened Reche Road to traffic after the leak was fixed.

