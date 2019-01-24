San Diego County Sheriff's deputies will conduct increased patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

No matter who you're rooting for on Super Bowl Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants to remind everyone about the dangers of impaired driving.

Watch for increased DUI patrols by deputies across the county beginning from 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. through 5 a.m. the next day.

Impaired driving doesn't just refer to alcohol, it can also include marijuana and prescription drugs.

"There is simply no excuse for impaired driving," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "One bad decision can end in tragedy."

In 2018, 1,183 people were arrested for impaired driving by Sheriff's Deputies in San Diego County. That's down from 1,225 arrests in 2017.

The Sheriff's Department has these tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:

• Plan a safe way home before the game begins

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

• If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

Funding for the Super Bowl DUI enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).