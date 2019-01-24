Sheriff's Log
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 6:28pm
Jan. 2
800 block S. Main Avenue Trespassing
Jan. 3
2100 block Weeping Willow Way Suspicious person
800 block S. Main Avenue Armed robbery
1700 block Green Canyon Road Fraud
Jan. 4
200 block W. Fig Street Vandalism of a vehicle
1000 block Rainbow Crest Road Psychiatric evaluation
W. Fallbrook Street Warrant
3500 block Cherrybrook Court Grand theft
400 block E. Alvarado Street Intent to defraud
Jan. 5
1400 block Alturas Road Battery on a peace officer
500 block Stewart Canyon Road Vandalism
Jan. 6
100 block Gardenside Court Sex crime against a child
300 block S. Main Street Petty theft
Jan. 7
600 block S. Main Avenue Obstruction/resisting a peace officer
6600 block W. Lilac Road, Bonsall Battery
800 block N. Vine Street Petty theft
600 block Elbrook Drive Petty theft
300 block W. Ivy Street Fight
Jan. 8
500 block S. Main Avenue Petty theft
300 block Ventasso Way Commercial burglary
1000 block S. Mission Road Under the influence of a controlled substance
1500 block Larson Lane Residential burglary
1100 block S. Mission Road Shoplifting
1500 block Alturas Road Obstruction
Jan. 9
Horse Ranch Creek Rd at Pala Mesa Grand theft
Jan. 10
32100 block Caminito Quieto Violation of domestic court order
1400 block S. Mission Road Fraud
1400 block S. Mission Road Battery of a spouse
Jan. 11
1100 block Alturas Road Spousal abuse
1600 block S. Mission Road Suspicious person
700 block Alturas Lane Stolen vehicle
600 block Ammunition Road Under the influence of a controlled substance
Jan. 12
S. Mission Road and Overland Trail Impersonation to make another person liable
31900 block Del Cielo E, Bonsall Battery
Jan. 13
4300 block Citrus Lane Burglary
5500 block Mission Road Possession of a controlled substance
Lillian Way and E. Alvarado Street Battery
Jan. 14
1400 block N. Stage Coach Lane Suspicious person
3600 block Lake Circle Drive Petty theft
900 block Tanya Lane Petty theft
Jan. 15
300 block E. Alvarado Street Found narcotics
500 block De Luz Road Impersonate to get money
1500 block Alturas Road Possession of a controlled substance
300 block E. Alvarado Street Under the influence of a controlled substance
700 block Alturas Lane Assault with a deadly weapon
Autumn Rose Lane Battery
Jan. 16
5600 block Camino Del Cielo, Bonsall Vehicular burglary
Jan. 17
5500 block Mission Road, Bonsall Commercial burglary
East Alvarado Street Under the influence of a controlled substance
1400 block Farrand Road Suspicious Person
500 block Mission Road, Bonsall Vandalism
1100 block S. Mission Road Armed Robbery
Jan. 18
1800 block Winter Haven Road Vandalizing a place of worship
1100 block Juliette Place Residential burglary
E. Ivy Street Suspicious Person
Jan. 19
1100 block Old Stage Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with injury
32100 block Caminito Quieto, Bonsall Domestic relations court violation
1600 block S. Mission Road Drunk in public
Jan. 20
3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft
700 block Burma Road Battery with serious bodily harm
