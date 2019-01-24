Sheriff's Log

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 6:28pm

Jan. 2

800 block S. Main Avenue Trespassing

Jan. 3

2100 block Weeping Willow Way Suspicious person

800 block S. Main Avenue Armed robbery

1700 block Green Canyon Road Fraud

Jan. 4

200 block W. Fig Street Vandalism of a vehicle

1000 block Rainbow Crest Road Psychiatric evaluation

W. Fallbrook Street Warrant

3500 block Cherrybrook Court Grand theft

400 block E. Alvarado Street Intent to defraud

Jan. 5

1400 block Alturas Road Battery on a peace officer

500 block Stewart Canyon Road Vandalism

Jan. 6

100 block Gardenside Court Sex crime against a child

300 block S. Main Street Petty theft

Jan. 7

600 block S. Main Avenue Obstruction/resisting a peace officer

6600 block W. Lilac Road, Bonsall Battery

800 block N. Vine Street Petty theft

600 block Elbrook Drive Petty theft

300 block W. Ivy Street Fight

Jan. 8

500 block S. Main Avenue Petty theft

300 block Ventasso Way Commercial burglary

1000 block S. Mission Road Under the influence of a controlled substance

1500 block Larson Lane Residential burglary

1100 block S. Mission Road Shoplifting

1500 block Alturas Road Obstruction

Jan. 9

Horse Ranch Creek Rd at Pala Mesa Grand theft

Jan. 10

32100 block Caminito Quieto Violation of domestic court order

1400 block S. Mission Road Fraud

1400 block S. Mission Road Battery of a spouse

Jan. 11

1100 block Alturas Road Spousal abuse

1600 block S. Mission Road Suspicious person

700 block Alturas Lane Stolen vehicle

600 block Ammunition Road Under the influence of a controlled substance

Jan. 12

S. Mission Road and Overland Trail Impersonation to make another person liable

31900 block Del Cielo E, Bonsall Battery

Jan. 13

4300 block Citrus Lane Burglary

5500 block Mission Road Possession of a controlled substance

Lillian Way and E. Alvarado Street Battery

Jan. 14

1400 block N. Stage Coach Lane Suspicious person

3600 block Lake Circle Drive Petty theft

900 block Tanya Lane Petty theft

Jan. 15

300 block E. Alvarado Street Found narcotics

500 block De Luz Road Impersonate to get money

1500 block Alturas Road Possession of a controlled substance

300 block E. Alvarado Street Under the influence of a controlled substance

700 block Alturas Lane Assault with a deadly weapon

Autumn Rose Lane Battery

Jan. 16

5600 block Camino Del Cielo, Bonsall Vehicular burglary

Jan. 17

5500 block Mission Road, Bonsall Commercial burglary

East Alvarado Street Under the influence of a controlled substance

1400 block Farrand Road Suspicious Person

500 block Mission Road, Bonsall Vandalism

1100 block S. Mission Road Armed Robbery

Jan. 18

1800 block Winter Haven Road Vandalizing a place of worship

1100 block Juliette Place Residential burglary

E. Ivy Street Suspicious Person

Jan. 19

1100 block Old Stage Road Spousal/cohabitant abuse with injury

32100 block Caminito Quieto, Bonsall Domestic relations court violation

1600 block S. Mission Road Drunk in public

Jan. 20

3100 block S. Old Highway 395 Petty theft

700 block Burma Road Battery with serious bodily harm