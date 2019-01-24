Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Village News Staff 

Spectrum: Outages in Fallbrook caused by vandals

 
Last updated 1/25/2019 at 5:59pm



FALLBROOK - A representative from Spectrum said that an outage in the Fallbrook area for most of the day Friday, Jan. 25 was caused by vandals.

"The outage was caused when our fiber lines were cut by vandals this morning," said Dennis Johnson, Senior Director of West Region Communications for Spectrum. "Our engineers worked to repair the lines as quickly as possible. All services have been restored in Fallbrook and we appreciate our customers' patience."





 
