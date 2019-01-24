Temecula Wine Country celebrates naming to Top 10 Wine Getaways list

Members of Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association and Visit Temecula Valley met Tuesday, Jan. 8, on the balcony at Wilson Creek Winery and Vineyards to celebrate making the list of Top 10 Wine Getaways by Wine Enthusiast magazine in its February travel issue.

Joined by Temecula Valley on the list were wine regions such as Seattle; Maipo Valley, Chile; Bangkok; Lake Garda, Italy; Tasmania, Australia; Beaujolais, France; Thessaloniki, Greece; Lisboa, Portugal, and Lavaux, Switzerland.

The story featured a short introduction by author Matt Kettmann with a touch of the history of the wine re...