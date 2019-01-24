Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Writers Read presents author, poet and raconteur Kimberly Dark

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 4:15pm

Kimberly Dark is the featured writer for the Feb. 12 Writers Read.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library presents author, poet and raconteur Kimberly Dark at the Feb. 12 reading. Dark, a writer, professor and gifted storyteller, will share her poetry collection, "Love and Errors" and "The Daddies," a lyrical exploration of masculinity and the patriarchy.

Dark's writing reveals the hidden architecture of everyday life one clever essay, poem or story at a time, using humor, surprise and intimacy.

The reading begins at 6 p.m. with open mic for original poetry and prose, followed by Dark's presentation, a question and answer session with the audien...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/23/2019 22:40