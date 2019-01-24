Writers Read presents author, poet and raconteur Kimberly Dark

Kimberly Dark is the featured writer for the Feb. 12 Writers Read.

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library presents author, poet and raconteur Kimberly Dark at the Feb. 12 reading. Dark, a writer, professor and gifted storyteller, will share her poetry collection, "Love and Errors" and "The Daddies," a lyrical exploration of masculinity and the patriarchy.

Dark's writing reveals the hidden architecture of everyday life one clever essay, poem or story at a time, using humor, surprise and intimacy.

The reading begins at 6 p.m. with open mic for original poetry and prose, followed by Dark's presentation, a question and answer session with the audien...