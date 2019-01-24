San Diego County proposes zoning cleanup

The San Diego County Planning Commission is proposing changes that will affect rural property owners in Fallbrook who have or are planning accessory dwellings, guest houses, medical trailers, trailers, farmworker dwellings or boutique wineries.

The public hearing is Friday, Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. The purpose is a “Zoning Ordinance cleanup,” but very little time was given for the notice. Residents only received notice Jan. 14. Many people are not aware of the proposed changes that can affect their property value. Details of the proposed changes can be found at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/advance/ZoningCodeClean-Up.html.

We have a permitted health care trailer for my elderly father that we may have to remove if the restrictive changes occur, making care for him much more difficult.

Please check the website to see if any of the changes affect you and notify our county Supervisor Jim Desmond of any concerns.

Jorge and Tamara Monasterio