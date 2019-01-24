Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Achieved gives Herrick first win since Lilac Fire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/23/2019 at 5:25pm



Joe Herrick was one of two trainers burned in the December 2017 Lilac Fire which also resulted in the death of 46 racehorses at the San Luis Rey Training Center and the destruction of several barns. More than a year later Herrick won his first race since the fire.

Herrick’s 5-year-old gelding Achieved won the first Jan. 11 race at Los Alamitos Race Course. Achieved had a winning time of 50.96 seconds in the 4 1/2-furlong race and finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of second-place Mystic Grey.

“The horse came through and got it done,” Herrick said. “I expected him to win and run well,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018