Achieved gives Herrick first win since Lilac Fire

Joe Herrick was one of two trainers burned in the December 2017 Lilac Fire which also resulted in the death of 46 racehorses at the San Luis Rey Training Center and the destruction of several barns. More than a year later Herrick won his first race since the fire.

Herrick’s 5-year-old gelding Achieved won the first Jan. 11 race at Los Alamitos Race Course. Achieved had a winning time of 50.96 seconds in the 4 1/2-furlong race and finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of second-place Mystic Grey.

“The horse came through and got it done,” Herrick said. “I expected him to win and run well,...