Belvoir Bay wins La Cienegas Stakes

San Luis Rey Training Center mare Belvoir Bay won the Las Cienegas Stakes race Jan. 12 at Santa Anita Park.

Belvoir Bay had a winning time of 1 minute 15.06 seconds in the 6 1/2-furlong race for fillies and mares 4 years old and upward. She finished 1 1/4 lengths in front of second-place Lady Suebee.

“She ran really well,” trainer Peter Miller said.

Miller wasn’t surprised by Belvoir Bay’s win but didn’t expect the margin of victory to be as much as it was.

“The race was originally supposed to be on the turf, and because of the rain they put it on the main track,” he said....