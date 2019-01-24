JV Holiday Duals successful financially and otherwise

Fallbrook High School’s wrestling program hosted the Junior Varsity Holiday Duals tournament Dec. 22, at the school’s west gym, and Fallbrook head coach Cristian Vera said the tournament was successful financially and otherwise.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better tournament,” Vera said. “First and foremost, it was a fundraiser for us and as far as fundraising goes it was a big success. In that aspect it was a bug success for us.”

Team entry fees and snack sales provided approximately $2,000 in net revenue for the Fallbrook program.

Organizing a tournament will allow the Fa...