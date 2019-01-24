Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Warriors record four consecutive girls soccer shutouts

 
Last updated 1/23/2019 at 5:27pm



Fallbrook High School's girls soccer team lost a 2-1 game Jan. 18 against Mission Vista at Luz Duran Park in Vista to give Fallbrook a 2-1-1 Valley League record and an overall mark of 5-6-3. The two goals allowed to Mission Vista also ended Fallbrook's streak of four consecutive defensive shutouts, which was the Warriors' longest streak since Sergio Garcia became Fallbrook's head coach in fall 2016.

Fallbrook preceded Valley League play with a 1-0 home victory Jan. 4 against Oceanside, began league competition with 2-0 victories Jan. 9 at Escondido and Jan. 11 at Ramona, and played Valley...



