Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:14pm

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library’s Acoustic Showcase will feature local singer-songwriters Peggy Watson and David Beldock accompanied by bass guitarist Paul Beach, Sunday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.

Watson sings folk, pop and jazz ballads. The Fallbrook Library is at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.