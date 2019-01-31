Cosmetics and treasures to be featured

Robin Maiers will talk about the latest in cosmetics at the women's connection brunch.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Mary Kay Cosmetics, Friday, Feb. 15. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

All ladies are invited to come and enjoy Robin Maiers, senior sales director for Mary Kay Cosmetics as she shares what's new with this woman's best friend. Guest speaker and published poet Ella Mae Rawlings will describe "How Personal Treasures are Here Today, Gone Tomorrow." Music entertainment will be provided by Rachel Hatchett with Jean Dixon on piano. Cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com.

This event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

