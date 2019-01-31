County library offers half-price museum passes for February

Residents can bring some arts and culture to their life for half the price – County library branches are giving out discount museum passes during February.

As part of San Diego Museum Month, more than 40 local museums will honor the discount passes and give visitors 50 percent off the regular price of admission.

Whether they love art, music, gardens, cars, trains or even surfing, residents will find a museum or attraction for them. They can visit a wide variety of local museums, including the Birch Aquarium at Scripps, the California Center for the Arts Escondido museum, the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista and the USS Midway Museum, to name a few.

A number of museums in Balboa Park are also taking part in the half-price special such as the San Diego Natural History Museum, the San Diego Air & Space Museum, the San Diego Automotive Museum and the Veterans Museum.

Does the family have small children? Check out the New Children’s Museum in downtown San Diego. And that is just a sampling of the many attractions. See the complete list at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/museum-month.

The discount pass is good for up to four people, and the same pass can be used to visit each of the participating museums at least once. The passes will be available Feb. 1 and are valid the whole month of February. Some museums may have fees for special exhibits or programs. Residents can pick up Museum Month passes at other local libraries, as well as the county library.

The county library also offers free museum passes for checkout all year-round. These are limited and due to popularity, may require customers to sign up on a waitlist. For more information about the county library, visit http://www.sdcl.org.