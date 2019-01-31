Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Democratic Club to host Public Watchdogs

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:16pm

San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E. Elder St. in Fallbrook, Social time begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting. This month's speakers will be Charles Langley and Nina Babiarz of Public Watchdogs.

Public Watchdogs is dedicated to removing the nuclear waste from the beach at San Onofre. They will present the latest developments at the San Onofre plant, including the legal effort to force the removal of the nuclear waste close to homes.

In addition to regular meetings on the first Thursday of each month, the club holds casual coffee meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Fallbrook Coffee Company, 622 S. Mission Road. Interested persons are welcome. Visit http://www.fallbrookdemocrats.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Democratic Club.

 
