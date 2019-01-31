Fallbrook's Eich participates in Torero Trek

SAN DIEGO – University of San Diego student Alexi Eich of Fallbrook recently participated in the university’s Career Development Center’s signature Torero Trek program. Torero Treks are opportunities for undergraduate students to engage in career exploration by visiting leading companies across the nation.

Eich is majoring in international business and finance and plans to graduate in 2022.

The Washington Torero Trek, Jan. 17-18, gave the students the opportunity to network with employers and a few Torero alumni at the Washington Center, Pentagon, Rescue Agency, EAB and the U.S. Postal Service.

“Our Torero Trek program provides current undergraduate students with exceptional opportunities to connect with industry professionals,” Robin Darmon, director of the university’s Career Development Center, said. “We also ensure participants meet Torero alumni within the organization who are able to share their experiences with the students. Our alumni serve as invaluable resources for current students looking to start their careers.

“Through the Torero Trek program, students are able to visit excellent companies, both near and far, and meet with alumni to expand their vision of what careers can look like post-USD. Torero Treks are one of the best ways to experience potential career paths and create new inroads into a wonderful array of companies,” Darmon said.

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative “Changemakers” confront humanity’s urgent challenges. With more than 8,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states, University of San Diego is the youngest, independent institution on the U.S. News & World Report list of top 100 universities in the United States.

Submitted by University of San Diego.