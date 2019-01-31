Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

FRHD announces second public hearing on zone-based elections

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:14pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is holding a public hearing on zone-based elections at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6. It will take place at the district’s office located at 138 S. S. Brandon Road in the downstairs meeting room.

Community members within the district boundaries are welcome to attend. The district includes the communities of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow. Residents can help represent their neighborhoods by providing feedback and input as FRHD moves from at-large to zone-based elections to allow for the best representation of the communities served by the district.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.


 
