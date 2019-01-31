San Onofre is recognized for academic distinction

FALLBROOK – San Onofre School earned recognition as a 2018 Leader in Me Lighthouse School of Academic Distinction. San Onofre School is a K-8 school located aboard U.S. Marine Base Camp Pendleton educating military-connected students and is part of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.

All FUESD Schools embrace leadership skills and training based upon Dr. Steven Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” and “The Leader in Me.” Additionally, all FUESD schools have also achieved Lighthouse Status, an indicator of the highest level of implementation of “The Leader in Me” and leadership training.

The new “Lighthouse School of Academic Distinction” was created to recognize “Leader in Me” schools that have both met the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and shown exemplary academic growth or proficiency as measured by state accountability standards.

Academic distinction is determined through the data analysis of an independent nonprofit – http://www.Schooldigger.com – a website focused on empowering families with reliable data about the performance of their children’s school.

The Schooldigger.com algorithm scores on a percentile ranking, comparing like schools across the state. The percentile ranking for San Onofre School was 90.5 percent showing exemplary academic proficiency.

Lilly Perez, principal of San Onofre School, said, “It takes a village to raise and educate children, and I am extremely proud of San Onofre School’s students, staff and community for working together to build and maintain our academic success.”

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School.