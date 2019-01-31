Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

WOW to be on prevention of heart disease

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:13pm



FALLBROOK – The Feb. 7 presentation for Woman of Wellness will be provided by Kori Propst, PhD, vice president and wellness director for The Diet Doc, LLC. Her topic is “Women & Heart Disease: Prevention with the Power of Mindfulness, Movement & Meals.”

Propst will cover the symptoms of both heart attack and stroke and prevention measures. She will help us to understand how to shift from disease to health using lifestyle strategies targeting awareness and attention, exercise and nutrition.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to come to Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month at a new location, the FRHD office, 138 S. Brandon Road, in the downstairs meeting room.

A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. This is a free event with light refreshments and door prizes. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

For questions regarding the new location, call the district at (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
