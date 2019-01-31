'Marie and Rosetta' brings legendary story to life

Even before anyone knew what it was called, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was performing her music in New York City at The Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom styling her personal sound fresh from the Arkansas pulpit.

It is universally agreed that rock and roll emerged from gospel rhythm. And then someone added a Gibson guitar and before you knew it, the angels wept.

The disciples that followed included the likes of Billie Holiday, Bill Haley, Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Janis Joplin, Little Richard, Otis Redding, Buddy Holly and Jimi Hendrix.

Recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall...