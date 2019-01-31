Newcore RV group picnics at Reche Schoolhouse

Some of the 58 Newcore members gather for a picnic at Reche Schoolhouse, including from left, front row, Penny Geracitano, Wendy Allen, Joan Sucher, Andrea Lemke, Mari Guthrie, Sandi Barmasse; middle row, Judi Buffone, Will Vasquez, Patti Vasquez, Mary Westphal, Robert Sucher and Carolyn Ganoe and in the back row, Victor Riesling, Lou Buffone, Phil Allen, Don Bixby, Kathy Bogle, Richard Valverde and Bruce Ganoe.

FALLBROOK – The Newcore RV group recently gathered inside the restored Reche Schoolhouse for a winter picnic. The club travels the country together, exploring different places. Members of this group come from both the Fallbrook Encore Club and Newcomers Club.

Encore Club is a social club offering a variety of activities to enjoy, including many game groups, day and evening opportunities to dine together and various outings for those on the go. It is open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow. New members are welcome to join at any time.

Encore Club meets once a month on...