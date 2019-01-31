Newcore RV group picnics at Reche Schoolhouse
FALLBROOK – The Newcore RV group recently gathered inside the restored Reche Schoolhouse for a winter picnic. The club travels the country together, exploring different places. Members of this group come from both the Fallbrook Encore Club and Newcomers Club.
Encore Club is a social club offering a variety of activities to enjoy, including many game groups, day and evening opportunities to dine together and various outings for those on the go. It is open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow. New members are welcome to join at any time.
