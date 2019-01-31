Diabetes classes offered at wellness center

FALLBROOK – Received a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes and need to know what to do? Or perhaps a refresher course is needed? An upcoming series of classes will help residents to learn about daily self-management techniques for Type 2 diabetes. Topics include making healthy food choices, staying active, monitoring blood sugar, taking medications and reducing risk of complications.

Classes will be held Wednesdays, Feb. 6, 13 and 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road. These free classes are sponsored by Fallbrook Smiles Project, a local nonprofit organization...