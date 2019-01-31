Fat is important, here's why

StraightNutrition.com

Special to Village News

Dietary fat serves many important functions and is good for the body when the right fat is consumed. Secondly, having excessive adipose tissue – body fat – does not denote that a person lacks self-control or will power, but it is the result of an inappropriate diet. Humans evolved with a “famine reflex” that caused metabolic changes to conserve fat and ensured survival when food was scarce.

Humans depicted in Baroque traditional art, that by today’s standards would be considered, “fat” lived before industrial vegetable oils and...