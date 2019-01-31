Limb preservation services now available at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta

The new Limb Preservation program at Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta can help diabetic patients minimize their risk of amputation.

MURRIETA – Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta announced the start of a limb preservation program, which provides the highest level of care to patients impacted by uncontrolled diabetes, vascular or arterial disease who may be at risk for limb amputation.

More than 1 in 10 Americans has diabetes, 25 percent of whom do not realize they have the disease, which increases their risk of serious complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Complications can include stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and amputation of toes, feet or legs. Complicati...