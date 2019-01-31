FALLBROOK – Edward Jones maintains traditional values in an age of voicemail and email, mobile phones and computerized banking. The company provides financial services for individual investors, embracing new technology while still making house calls, according to financial adviser Brian Schrock of Edward Jones in Fallbrook

The full-services brokerage firm has one priority that has never changed since the firm began more than 95 years ago: service to individual investors when and where it is convenient for them. To accomplish this goal, Edward Jones focused on building a network of one-broker branches that are conveniently located for individuals, according to their website.

Despite its rapid growth from 304 branch offices in 1980 to more than 13,800 throughout the United States and Canada, Edward Jones is committed to its traditional values.

Schrock, an accredited asset management specialist, said that is why he stresses long-term and diversified investments.

“I meet with clients face to face and emphasize the importance of choosing quality investments that have the potential to perform well over time. At Edward Jones, we prefer a long-term approach to investing,” he said. “The decisions clients make when they meet with me will affect their financial futures. They are big decisions that deserve undivided, personal attention.”

Brian Schrock and branch office administrator Tanya Anderson can be reached at (760) 731-3234 or at http://www.edwardjones.com/brian-schrock.