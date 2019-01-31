Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village News Staff 

Flash flood warning issued for Fallbrook, Temecula and Camp Pendleton

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/2/2019 at 3:56pm

FALLBROOK - The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern San Diego County until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

Some locations that will likely experience flooding include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Valley Center, and Camp Pendleton.

For additional information please visit the National Weather Service at http://www.weather.gov/sgx.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/03/2019 04:53