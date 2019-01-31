Flash flood warning issued for Fallbrook, Temecula and Camp Pendleton

Last updated 2/2/2019 at 3:56pm

FALLBROOK - The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern San Diego County until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

Some locations that will likely experience flooding include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Valley Center, and Camp Pendleton.

For additional information please visit the National Weather Service at http://www.weather.gov/sgx.