Village News

Foundation for Senior Care offers educational seminar for seniors Feb. 13

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:25pm

Elder law attorney Scott Stewart will be presenting "Why Most Estate Plans Will Not Work Considering the New Tax Law and/or the Likelihood of Disability" Feb. 13 at Christ the King Church.

FALLBROOK – With concerns about new tax laws and the likelihood of disability in the aging population, the Foundation for Senior Care is co-hosting an educational seminar for local seniors as well financial planners and real estate professionals with California estate and elder law attorney Scott Stewart, Esq. Feb. 13 from noon until 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

