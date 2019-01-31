Foundation for Senior Care offers educational seminar for seniors Feb. 13
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:25pm
FALLBROOK – With concerns about new tax laws and the likelihood of disability in the aging population, the Foundation for Senior Care is co-hosting an educational seminar for local seniors as well financial planners and real estate professionals with California estate and elder law attorney Scott Stewart, Esq. Feb. 13 from noon until 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane.
While there is no cost for the seminar, registration is required since space is limited, and lunch will be provided. To register, go to SCInstitute.org/FSC or call (760) 723-75...
