Free tax preparation, filing service offered at senior center

FALLBROOK – Federal and California tax preparation is again being offered at the Fallbrook Senior Center this year, starting Feb. 6.

Volunteer AARP and IRS-trained tax preparers will be available Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment only. Call (760) 728-4498 to schedule an appointment.

Those participating should plan to bring their photo ID, last year’s tax return, all W-2s and 1099s and Social Security cards for all household members. If filing jointly, both taxpayers must appear and show photo IDs.

All low-to-middle income taxpayers are welcome, with special emphasis on taxpayers age 60 and older.

Tax-aide volunteers are not trained to prepare tax forms that include farm or rental income, complex business or partnership income, uninsured casualty losses or alternative minimum tax. Other restrictions apply. Eligibility is determined by the individual volunteer preparer.

For more information, visit http://www.aarp.org/taxaide.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.