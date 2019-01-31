'Longmire' author to talk at Community Read event

FALLBROOK – Ticket sales continue for the 2019 Fallbrook Community Read. The Friends of the Fallbrook Library will host an evening with New York Times bestselling author Craig Johnson Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6-9 p.m.

Johnson is the author of eight novels in the Walt Longmire mystery series, which have garnered popular and critical acclaim. The Walt Longmire series is the basis for the hit TV drama, “Longmire,” starring Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips and Kate Sackoff.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author, ask questions and hear firsthand what is behind creating best-selling books. Johnson’s books will be available for purchase by cash, check or credit card. His books have been translated into 14 languages.

Before the event, a book discussion will be led by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. at the library. Reservations for the 2019 Community Read are required and must be completed by Feb. 11. Tickets are limited. Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased online at https://foflcommunityread.brownpapertickets.com or at the Bottom Shelf bookstore, which is to the left of the library’s main entrance.

Drinks, desserts and other light bites will be served, and there will be a wine bar. There will also be a silent auction. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.