North County Fire reports two structure fires

Firefighters were busy Tuesday, Jan. 29, with a structure fire in Fallbrook and a trailer fire in De Luz. Both incidents were contained quickly.

The first fire involved a structure in the 4000 block of La Canada Road, first reported at 7:41 a.m. Firefighters said the fire was contained by 9:30 a.m. and firefighters would remain on scene for salvage and overhaul.

The second fire involved a trailer on fire in the Sandia Creek Drive and Sandia Creek Terrace area of De Luz that was first reported at 8:45 a.m.

Crews from the North County Fire, Pala, Camp Pendleton, and Vista Fire Departments worked the fire that started at the trailer and extended to a nearby shipping container.

North County Fire reported the fire was contained at roughly 9:30 a.m. and crews were still on scene. Sandia Creek Drive remained open.

