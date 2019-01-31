Senate Republicans elect Sen. Brian Jones as Republican Caucus Chair

SACRAMENTO – The Senate Republican Caucus unanimously elected Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, as the new caucus chair, effective March 1.

“I look forward to working with incoming Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove to consistently and effectively communicate and advocate for the policies of the Senate Republican Caucus,” Jones said. “I also commit to help all senators, and particularly Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, in the continued smooth operation of the Senate.”

Outgoing Senate Republican Leader Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, and Senate Republican Leader-elect Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, made the announcement.

“I congratulate Brian Jones and also commend Jim Nielsen for being a great partner and co-leader during my tenure as Senate Republican Leader,” Bates said.

Grove said, “Sen. Jones and I have a great working relationship that began while we served in the Assembly. I have great respect for him and the strengths he brings to the Republican Caucus leadership team.”

Jones replaces outgoing Caucus Chair Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, who will remain in a leadership role as “Dean of the Legislature” and vice-chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.

“Congratulations to Sen. Jones for being elected as chair of the Senate Republican Caucus. I look forward to working with him,” Nielsen said.

The caucus chair is the No. 2 position in the Republican leadership structure. Jones will assist the leader in overseeing caucus operations, advancing the Republican message and achieving the caucus’ legislative goals.

Submitted by Senate Republican Caucus.