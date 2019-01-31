Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Storm pounds San Diego County, showers to continue through Tuesday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/3/2019 at 10:58am



SAN DIEGO - Intermittent periods of rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with significant accumulation of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to continue through this afternoon, then the third storm cell will bring lighter precipitation Monday morning through Tuesday, NWS meteorologist Stephanie Sullivan said, adding that the break between the final two storm cells is not expected to be as definitive as after the first.

On Saturday, rainfall totals of a half-inch to almost a full inch of rain an hour were recorded in northwest San Diego County, the NWS said. The ongoing rain could cause dangerous flooding in Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Camp Pendleton, and parts of the San Diego city limits including University City, forecasters said.

According to the National Weather Service, Fallbrook received 1.77 inches of rain and 1.99 inches of rain fell in Bonsall in the past 24 hours.

A High Surf Advisory for San Diego County's coastal areas will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Winds could reach 30 to 40 mph at San Diego International Airport.

Inland-valley areas were expected to get from 1 to 1.4 inches of rain as of this morning, while coastal areas would see around 1 inch, NWS meteorologists said. Between 1.4 and 2.2 inches was forecast for the county mountains and desert areas will get around a quarter-inch of rainfall.

"Low-water crossings in many areas will likely flood at some point as larger rivers and streams more quickly develop channel flow, including the San Diego River in Mission Valley,'' NWS forecasters said in a statement.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/03/2019 20:00