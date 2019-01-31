Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Board proves new leadership is needed

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 2:21pm



I am disappointed in the vote taken Thursday night by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board at the fourth hearing for district maps. The community has been involved on this issue, filling the room and speaking out at each meeting. Yet the trustees spoke inarticulately about how they represent “everybody” before taking a 4-1 vote rejecting the Favela/Ortiz/Stamos map favored by the community.

Not a single member of the public spoke up to support the board’s position. The board’s vote deliberately disenfranchised the Latino community in 2020. The purpose of the California Voters Right Act is not to protect incumbents who refuse to listen. The board is proving by their vote that we need new leadership reflecting the neighborhoods of Fallbrook.

Tom Frew

 
