FUESD board votes against community-drawn map

Shifting Fallbrook Union Elementary School District trustee elections to by district, rather than at large, has brought about valid concerns by the Latino community. The process which began in November held four public hearings, a short notice by which to educate and discuss alternate options aside from the two original drafted maps proposed by the board created by National Demographics Corporation.

Community members participated in a special workshop hosted by the district board at Maie Ellis Elementary School, and we collectively decided on creating a new map that would allow for the protected class, as upheld by the California Voting Rights Act, to have a fair chance at running a candidate in a majority Latino district in 2020.

Unfortunately, last night’s last public hearing concluded after board members voted against the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz community map. This move is deeply concerning because representative democracy was given a backseat. Our students, parents and community members must feel their concerns will not be overlooked.

Fallbrook has an increasing Latino community, and we make up close to 40 percent of the population, yet none of the current elected board members reflect our demographics. Fallbrook Union High School is undergoing a similar process, and we urge members of the community to listen, engage and share feedback their community forum dates are posted on the school’s website.

Stephanie Ortiz