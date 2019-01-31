Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Orange Glen teacher charged with sexually abusing teens

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2019 at 4:15pm



VISTA - An Orange Glen High School social sciences teacher accused of sexually abusing underage teens -- none of whom were his students -- was charged Friday, Feb. 1 with four counts of lewd acts with a child.

Travis Lee Putnam, 32, was taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.

Putnam, an Escondido resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on four counts of committing lewd acts with children ages 14 or 15, sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

The alleged crimes were unrelated to the suspect's job, Blevins said.

A statement from Escondido Unified High School District likewise asserted that the accusations "do not involve students from EUHSD'' and were not "believed to have occurred on any EUHSD campus.''

Putnam has been placed on administrative leave pending resolution of the charges, according to district officials.

Putnam, who's being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Friday afternoon. He's due back in a Vista courtroom Feb. 14 for a readiness conference.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/02/2019 10:39