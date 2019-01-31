Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Lack of subs is no hinder to Warriors' water polo victory

 
About the only drawback of Fallbrook High School’s girls’ water polo team not having any substitutes for the Warriors’ Jan. 17 league match against Escondido High School at the Washington Park pool in Escondido was that the Warriors couldn’t bench players to avoid running up the score against the Cougars.

The seven Fallbrook players prevailed by a 16-5 margin against Escondido.

“We weren’t really trying to run up the score,” Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said.

Redmond has a varsity roster of nine players. In the absence of a 20-second exclusion penalty, seven players from each...



