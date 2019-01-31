Lacrosse boosters pick a winner

Katherine Kennard, right, gives her nephew, Evan Kobori, the television she won in the Boys' Lacrosse Booster Club. She lives in Connecticut so couldn't take it home with her.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Boys' Lacrosse Booster Club, Inc. conducted the drawing for its fundraising raffle Jan. 27. The winner of a big screen TV and a dinner catered by Firehouse Que & Brew is Katherine Kennard, a former Fallbrook resident and a graduate of Fallbrook High School, Class of 1975. She currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut, and is visiting family here in Fallbrook. She gifted the TV and dinner to her extended family.

President of the booster board Monica Stites said, "The Fallbrook High School lacrosse program is thankful for the support from our wonderful community. We...