Warriors place 10th in Jim Londos Memorial

A total of 24 high school wrestling teams competed in the Jim Londos Memorial tournament Jan. 12 at Orange Glen High School, and Fallbrook placed 10th among those teams.

"As a team I thought we did well," said Fallbrook coach Cristian Vera.

The Warriors took 10th place despite filling only eight of the 14 weight brackets. "All the guys that we took won matches," Vera said. "I think that everyone competed well."

Fallbrook's highest finish was by junior Javier Montoya, who took second place in the heavyweight division. "Javier's doing very well," Vera said.

Gavin Beckmann was Fallbrook's heav...