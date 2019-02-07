Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Angel Society scholarship applications available

 
Last updated 2/8/2019 at 1:50pm



FALLBROOK – The Angel Society of Fallbrook offers scholarships to graduating high school students residing in the Fallbrook and Bonsall area.

The scholarship committee makes selections based on school and community service, as well as financial need. Applicants are asked to write a short personal essay, submit two letters of recommendation and high school transcripts. Complete information and applications are available at http://www.theangelsociety.org.

Questions can be directed to the philanthropy chairman by emailing angelsociety32@gmail.com. The deadline is Feb. 28, and the recipients will be recognized in May.

The Angel Thrift Shop, located at 1002 S. Main, is owned and operated by the Angel Society. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members can support the organization with gently used items that are accepted Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Submitted by the Angel Society of Fallbrook.

 
