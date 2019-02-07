BUSD seeks general waiver request

BONSALL – As part of the transition to a by-trustee area election system by the Bonsall Unified School District, the district’s governing board will hold a public hearing during a regular meeting to authorize the submission of a general waiver request to the California Department of Education to be approved by the state Board of Education. The public hearing will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Bonsall Community Center, located at 31505 Old River Road, in Bonsall.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.