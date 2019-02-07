Control ants the healthy way

FALLBROOK – Managing landscape and home garden pests is a challenge that faces every home gardener. In today’s green-minded environment, the public is constantly searching for the safest manner to address their pest problems.

The University of California Cooperative Extension and the Healthy Garden – Healthy Home Program invited the community to attend a free workshop on controlling ants the safe and healthy way. This workshop will be held at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road, from 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23.

The 90-minute workshop will give participants tips on how to make their home and garden less attractive to ants, what to do when ants invade their home and garden and how to make them less attractive to ants and much more. A free ant control gift will be given to the first 50 participants.

For additional information, contact Scott Parker at (858) 822-6932 or saparker@ucanr.edu.

Submitted by the University of California Cooperative Extension and the Healthy Garden – Healthy Home Program.