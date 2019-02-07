Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Fallbrook Wrestling Boosters invite community to fundraiser, championship match

 
Last updated 2/8/2019 at 11:44am

The Fallbrook High School Wrestling Boosters invite the community to the CIF championship match and fundraiser Feb. 9.

FALLBROOK – For the first time in years, Fallbrook High is hosting the Wrestling California Interscholastic Federation Championships. The community is invited to come out and join the team for the final match of the year beginning at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9.

The full day of wrestling, food and community support kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast burritos followed by the start of wrestling action on the mats at 9 a.m. Lunch will consist of nachos, cheeseburger combos, tacos and more. The concession stand will remain open until the close of the event at 6:30 p.m.

All funds raised will go toward the purchase of a new wrestling mat to replace the team's current mat, which they have used for the past 20 years.

Submitted by Fallbrook Wrestling Booster Club.

 
