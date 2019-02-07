Fallbrook Wrestling Boosters invite community to fundraiser, championship match

FALLBROOK – For the first time in years, Fallbrook High is hosting the Wrestling California Interscholastic Federation Championships. The community is invited to come out and join the team for the final match of the year beginning at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9.

The full day of wrestling, food and community support kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast burritos followed by the start of wrestling action on the mats at 9 a.m. Lunch will consist of nachos, cheeseburger combos, tacos and more. The concession stand will remain open until the close of the event at 6:30 p.m.

All funds raised will go toward the purchase of a new wrestling mat to replace the team's current mat, which they have used for the past 20 years.

Submitted by Fallbrook Wrestling Booster Club.